Watch Liam Hemsworth in new trailer for Arkansas

Based on the best-selling novel from John Brandon, Arkansas boasts a stellar cast including Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, Vivica A. Fox, John Malkovich and Michael Kenneth Williams.

Kyle (Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of mysterious Arkansas-based drug kingpin, Frog (Vaughn), who they’ve never met. Posing as junior park rangers by day, they operate as low-level drug traffickers by night, all under the watchful eye of Frog’s proxies (Malkovich, Fox).

Swin settles into his day job but, against orders, takes up a relationship with a local woman (Eden Brolin), while Kyle spends his nights trying to discover Frog’s identity.

As they begin to grapple for control of the lucrative underworld operation, Swin and Kyle soon find themselves under Frog’s deadly crosshairs. Who will live to survive as the boss of Arkansas’ fierce drug trade?

Special Features:

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Clark Duke

Making Arkansas

‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ Performed by The Flaming Lips

Deleted Scenes

Arkansas is available on Digital Download 13 July & DVD 20 July