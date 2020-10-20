Watch Luke Treadaway in trailer for A Christmas Gift From Bob

Based on the international best-selling books, A Christmas Gift From Bob is the Christmassy sequel to the lovely hit film ‘A Street Cat Named Bob’.
James looks back at the last Christmas he and Bob spent scraping a living on the streets and how Bob helped him through one of his toughest times – providing strength, friendship and inspiration.
Ultimately teaching each other about the true meaning of Christmas spirit along the way.
Starring Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Phaldut Sharma.
Coming to cinemas and digital rental from November 6th.