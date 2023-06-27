Watch Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney in The Miracle Club trailer 

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for The Miracle Club, a new heart-warming drama starring Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney.

Set in 1967, the film follows the story of three close friends, Lily (Smith), Eileen (Bates), and Dolly (Agnes O’Casey) of Ballygar, a hard-knocks community in Dublin, who have one tantalizing dream: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, that place of miracles that draws millions of visitors each year.

When the chance to win presents itself, the women seize it. However, just before their trip, their old friend Chrissie (Laura) arrives in Ballygar for her Mother’s funeral, dampening their good mood and well-laid plans.

The women secure tickets and set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie joining in place of her mother. The glamor and sophistication of Chrissie, who has just returned from a nearly 40-year exile in the United States, are not her only difficult traits.

Old wounds are reopened along the way, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle. Deep wounds from the past can only be healed by the curative power of love and friendship.

The film arrives in UK and Irish cinemas on September 29th.