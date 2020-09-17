Watch Mark Dacascos in new trailer for The Driver

In The Driver martial arts legend Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Brotherhood of the Wolf) gets behind the wheel for a high-octane zombie horror that pulls no punches when it comes to hard-hitting undead action!



After a zombie plague decimates human life on Earth, a former hitman (Mark Dacascos) lives quietly with his wife and daughter Bree in a survivalist compound.

When their home is attacked, a massive explosion summons a swarm of ravenous corpses and only Bree and her father escape the carnage.

As they seek out ‘The Haven’, a rumoured sanctuary located far north, the take-no-prisoners hitman teaches his daughter how to kill, drive and survive in the violent, zombie-ridden post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The Driver is written and directed by Wych Kaosayananda (Dead Earth).

Lionsgate UK presents zombie action-horror The Driver on Digital Download 12 October and DVD 19 October