Watch Mark Wahlberg in Father Stu trailer

Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) with his father Bill (Mel Gibson) in Columbia Pictures’ Father Stu.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz, and based on a true story, Father Stu is a drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place.

When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm.

Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, leading to the surprising realisation that he is meant to be a Catholic priest.

Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Gibson and Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way.

Written for the screen and directed by Rosalind Ross, the film is produced by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jordon Foss and executive produced by Miky Lee, Colleen Camp, Patrick Peach, Tony Grazia and Rosalind Ross.

Father Stu arrives in cinemas on May 13th.