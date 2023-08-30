Watch Meg Ryan and David Duchovny in What Happens Later trailer 

Meg Ryan directs, co-writes and stars in What Happens Later, a new romantic comedy about exes who unexpectedly run into each other at a regional airport.

Indefinitely delayed, Willa (Ryan), a magical thinker, and Bill (Duchovny), a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier.

But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.

The film is being released in the US this October by Bleecker Street. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.