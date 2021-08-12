Watch Michael B. Jordan in A Journal For Jordan trailer

Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) and Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) in Columbia Pictures’ JOURNAL FOR JORDAN.

Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A Journal For Jordan is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son.

Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child.

A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.