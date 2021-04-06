Watch Michael B. Jordan in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse

Photo: Nadja Klier © 2020 Paramount Pictures

Amazon has released a new trailer for Without Remorse – a new action flick starring Michael B. Jordan’s and based loosely on Tom Clancy’s novel of the same name.

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs.

Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. T

orn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

The film launches globally on Prime Video on April 30th.