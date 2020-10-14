Watch Milla Jovovich in new trailer for Monster Hunter

Milla Jovovich stars in Screen Gems and Constantin Films’ Monster Hunter.

Sony Pictures UK has released a brand new trailer for Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter which is due for a cinema release “soon”.

Synopsis:

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity.

When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures.

As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman).

Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.