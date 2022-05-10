Watch new clip from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic

Austin Butler as Elvis in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “Elvis,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Warner Bros has released a brand-new clip from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis which comes to cinemas on June 24th.

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the film explores the life and music of Presley (Butler), through the prism of his relationship with enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).