Watch new clip from Kristen Stewart’s Underwater

Twentieth Century Fox has released this brand new clip from Underwater, Kristen Stewart’s new science-fiction drama which arrives in cinemas this week.

The film sees Stewart (Charlie’s Angels, The Twilight Series) star alongside T.J. Miller (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and follows a crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Cast members also include Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, La Haine), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Jessica Henwick (Netflix’s Iron First), Mamoudou Athie (Netflix’s The Get Down) and Gunner Wright (J. Edgar).

Underwater will be released in cinemas this Friday, 7th February.