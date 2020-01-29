Watch new clip from Kristen Stewart’s Underwater

Twentieth Century Fox has released a brand new clip for its upcoming science-fiction drama Underwater.

The film Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels, The Twilight Series) alongside T.J. Miller (HBO’s Silicon Valley) and follows a crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Cast members also include Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, La Haine), John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Jessica Henwick (Netflix’s Iron First), Mamoudou Athie (Netflix’s The Get Down) and Gunner Wright (J. Edgar).

Directed by William Eubank, Underwater will arrive in UK cinemas on 7th February 2020.