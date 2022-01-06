Watch new clip from Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted

Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali star in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED. Photo by: Clay Enos

Sony Pictures UK has released a brand-new clip from Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg’s Uncharted which arrives in UK cinemas this year.

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, the film follows young street-smart Nathan Drake (Holland) on his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg).

In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, the film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.