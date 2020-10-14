Watch Olivia Cooke in new clips from Pixie

Aidan Monaghan/PIXIE

Paramount Pictures has released two new clips from Pixie, its forthcoming new movie starring Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Colm Meaney, Dylan Moran, Chris Walley and Alec Baldwin.

Synopsis:

Pixie (Cooke) wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Hardy, McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by gangsters.

She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life.

In cinemas October 23rd.