Watch Ralph Fiennes in new trailer for The King’s Man

The origins of the Kingsman spy agency are revealed in Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man – the long-awaited prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance star in the film which arrives in cinemas on September 16th 2020.

Synposis:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.