Watch Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in Lost City behind the scenes video

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures’ “THE LOST CITY.”

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe discuss Tatum’s transformation into his character ‘Dash’ in the upcoming comedy adventure film, The Lost City which arrives in UK cinemas on April 13th.

Synopsis:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.