Watch Shirley Henderson, Indira Varma and Rufus Sewell in trailer for The Trouble with Jessica

The Trouble with Jessica, a new dark comedy starring Shirley Henderson, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams, Indira Varma and Alan Tudyk, is headed to UK and Irish cinemas on 3rd November.

The film starts with Sarah (Henderson) and Tom (Tudyk), a married couple in terrible financial trouble and on the brink of losing everything, but who’ve managed to find a much-needed buyer for their stylish London home.

When their best friends Richard (Sewell) and Beth (Williams) come round for a final dinner, an uninvited old friend, Jessica (Varma), tags along but after a seemingly trivial argument, Jessica hangs herself in the garden.

When Tom goes to report her death, Sarah realises that doing so risks the buyer finding out and the sale collapsing, meaning definite financial ruin for their family. Their solution – to convince Richard and Beth to take Jessica’s body to her flat and make it look like she killed herself there. If they’re clever enough about it, what could possibly go wrong?

Written and directed by Matt Winn, with co-writer James Handel, produced by Sarah Sulick and co-produced by Jeremy Campbell, The Trouble with Jessica is presented by Parkland Film Capital in association with Finite Films and Relevate Ventures and a Bright Pictures production in association with Yes Repeat No.

Winn said: “The Trouble with Jessica is the film I’ve always wanted to make – a black comedy satirising the British middle classes, examining their hopes, dreams, duplicities and hypocrises. It’s a state of the nation piece about Britain now, that asks a simple question: who are we and what are our values?

“Working with this ensemble cast – comprised of some of the country’s best actors – was a director’s dream and I’m thrilled that our film will be hitting the big screen this autumn.”