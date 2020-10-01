Watch Sophie Rundle in trailer for Rose – A Love Story

Starring Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders, Gentleman Jack) & Matt Stokoe (Cursed, Jamestown), Rose – A Love Story follows a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with a life-altering illness that manifests itself in a violent and terrifying way.

The film gets its World Premiere at the 2020 BFI London Film Festival on 13th October as part of the CULT strand.



Sam (Stokoe) and Rose (Rundle) live a quiet life. Hunkered down in their remote woodland farmhouse, they spend their days far from the prying eyes of the outside world.

Rose uses the peace and quiet to work on her novel, while Sam sets traps, hunts animals and goes to work fortifying the hidden cottage they call home.

In another life, their world would seem idyllic; but Rose’s mystery illness has clouded any sense of normality that the couple may achieve.



When a trip to collect supplies goes awry, Sam and Rose are thrown into a terrifying series of events that soon herald the arrival of a mysterious stranger. The little life that the couple have forged for themselves is now more fragile than ever.