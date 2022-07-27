Watch Sophie Skelton in Stalker trailer

Brand new horror Stalker starring Outlander’s Sophie Skelton will have its World Premiere at FrightFest on 28th August ahead of a DVD & Digital release on 10th October from Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.

Skelton is joined by BAFTA winner Stuart Brennan (Risen) and WWE legend Bret Hart. Stalker is directed by Steve Johnson (Convergence).

Synopsis:

In this tense and atmospheric horror, Rose Hepburn, a young actress, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the twelfth floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger.

Left with no phone signal as a storm approaches, tensions escalate and suspicions rise when Rose discovers the identity of the mysterious man is Daniel Reed, a camera operator who is seemingly obsessed with her.