Watch Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer 

Disney+ has released the trailer for the third season of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s hit comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, which returns August 8th when the first two episodes will be available to stream.

The new season finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (Martin, Short and Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show.

Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtain’s up!