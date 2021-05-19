Watch the trailer for the new Addams Family console and PC game

A new Addams Family game is coming to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC in time for Halloween.

From Metro Goldwyn Mayer, Outright Games, and PHL Collective, The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem sees the iconic spooky family embark on a new adventure set in the world of the hit animated movie franchise.

Gamers can play as Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia in 4-player co-op for an exciting family game fright! Help the Addams Family save their mansion from a mysterious visitor who is dead-set on taking over.

Explore the mansion’s darkest depths, magical mysteries and discover secrets while utilising each character’s special abilities, including Gomez’s Mazurka Saber and Wednesday’s pet octopus Socrates. Solve puzzles together and find relics that reveal the mansion’s hair-raising history.

Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem will be the first Addams Family video game to launch on console since 2001.

The franchise, which debuted as a comic strip, has gone on to inspire TV series, movies, comics, toys and collectables over its 80+ years of frightful popularity.

The family made a return in 2019’s animated ‘The Addams Family’, which featured a star-studded cast and earned more than $200M worldwide. A sequel is due to be released in October.

“It is very exciting to work, not only with MGM for the first time, but to work with them on The Addams Family – one of the biggest family entertainment brands of all time,” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games.

“For us, it is truly a delight to create a thrilling family adventure video game, with one of the most iconic and enduring families in all of popular culture.”

“Our fanbase for The Addams Family spans generations and continents, and they are always looking for different ways to connect with the characters and storyline,” said Robert Marick, Executive Vice President MGM Global Consumer Products & Experiences.

“With the launch of the new game with Outright Games, we are providing fans with the opportunity to enjoy the creepy and endearing charm of Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia well beyond the movie release this fall.”