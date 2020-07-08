Watch Thomas Jane, Sean Patrick Flanery and Katrina Bowden in Hunter’s Moon

In this twisted home invasion horror, Hunter’s Moon follows three young women who throw a party in their new country home when their parents leave town.

After a group of dangerous local boys with bad intentions show up, the women are forced to defend themselves.

Starring Thomas Jane (The Punisher, The Mist, Deep Blue Sea), Sean Patrick Flanery (Dexter, The Boondock Saints) and Katrina Bowden (30 Rock, The Bold and the Beautiful), Hunter’s Moon is a creepy tale of terror from rising writer/director Michael Caissie.

Dazzler Media presents Hunter’s Moon on DVD & Digital Download 24th August 2020

