Watch three new videos from the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy console game

A new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game is heading to consoles and PS in October and the developers have released three new videos giving gamers and Guardians fans an advance look at what’s in store.

Influenced by the comics and developed by Eidos-Montréal in partnership with Marvel Entertainment, this unique spin on the Guardians of the Galaxy will take players on a riotous journey across the stars as Peter Quill and the Guardians unintentionally become the galaxy’s first and last line of defence.

“The Eidos-Montréal team is honored to have the opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise alongside our trusted collaborators at Marvel Entertainment,” said David Anfossi, Head of Studio at Eidos-Montréal.

“Our teams are known for revisiting IPs and bringing their own twists and craft to the stories and the art surrounding them. As you will experience, it’s no different for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.”



“A distinct mix of sci-fi, family drama, and rock n’ roll attitude with an edgy aesthetic is the foundation for our Guardians franchise”, said Jay Ong, EVP and Head of Marvel Games.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Eidos-Montréal knowing they are the team that can deliver on this core promise. The team’s laser-focused vision for our beloved band of misfits shines in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. We are excited for our fans to play it this October.”



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC digital, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021.