Dazzler Media presents Battle of the Bulge: Winter War starring Tom Berenger (Inception), Steven Luke (The Great War) and Billy Zane (Curfew) on DVD & Digital from 21st June.

The Battle of the Bulge has begun. Lt. Cappa and his men from the 2nd Infantry Division must find a way to stop the German invasion by any means possible. Friends are not who they seem, and enemies are everywhere.