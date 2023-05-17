Watch Tom Cruise in new Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which sees Tom Cruise return as Impossible Missions Force (IMF) agent Ethan Hunt, has a new trailer.

Coming to UK cinemas, IMAX and 4DX screens on July 11th, the film sees Hunt and his team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Joining Cruise are Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt.

The film is produced by Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, with McQuarrie also directing.