Watch Tom Hanks in a new trailer for Greyhound

Based on C.S. Forester’s The Good Shepherd, Greyhound tells the story of a first-time captain who leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” in the Atlantic to the front lines of WW2.

With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war.

Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay, stars alongside Stephen Graham

Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

At cinemas on June 26th.