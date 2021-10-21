Watch Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted trailer

Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali star in Columbia Pictures’ Uncharted. Photo by: Clay Enos

Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, the film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

Sony Pictures UK will release Uncharted exclusively at UK cinemas in February 11th, 2022.