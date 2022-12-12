Watch two new clips from Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Sony has released two new clips from I Wanna Dance with Somebody, its ““a “powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston” which stars BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie and debuts in UK cinemas on December 26th.

The film also stars Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters.

Synopsis:

The film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.

From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody was directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Anthony McCarten and produced by Clive Davis.