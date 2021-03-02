Watch Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Chanté Adams and Colin Farrell in teaser trailer for Voyagers

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Voyagers, it’s upcoming sci-fi drama starring Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, Madison Hu, and Colin Farrell.

Synopsis

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet.

But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures.

As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the unsatiable hunger for power.

Lionsgate and AGC Studios present, in association with Fibonacci Films, Freecss Films Unlimited and Ingenious Media, a Thunder Road Films and Nota Bene Films production.