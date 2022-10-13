Watch: Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer star in Apple’s Spirited

Apple TV+ has released the first teaser trailer for Spirited, a new take on A Christmas Carol which will be available to stream from November 18th.

Starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, the musical comedy tells the tale from the perspective of the ghosts.

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge.

Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future.