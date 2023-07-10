Watch Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman in trailer for Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount+ has revealed the first official trailer for its upcoming spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness which launches in the UK on July 23rd with its first two episodes and continues weekly.

The series, which hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, features a star-studded cast, including Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman.

Inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, the show follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Costing £6.99 per month, or £69.90 for the year, Paramount+ is available on a host of devices including Smart TVs from Samsung and LG plus streaming devices from Apple, Roku and Amazon.

The app is also available on Sky set top boxes and Sky Glass, and subscribers to Sky Cinema get access to the service at no extra cost.