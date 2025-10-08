WBD appoints Sky Media as sales partner for all UK outlets

Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Sky Media as ad sales partner for its channels and platforms in UK & Ireland.

The UK’s 5th largest commercial broadcaster, WBD’s portfolio includes TNT Sports, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, DMAX, Food Network, Quest, Quest Red, Really, TLC, TNT Sports and discovery+, and will be further bolstered by the launch of HBO Max in early 2026.

The new deal builds on Sky Media’s current role selling across many of WBD UK & Ireland’s linear channels and will see it work in close partnership with WBD’s internal team who’ll continue to offer brand expertise for advertisers seeking sponsorship opportunities and broader partnerships.

WBD UK & Ireland Ad Sales will also retain direct sales responsibility for its short-form digital advertising inventory across a broad range of entertainment and sports franchises on their social media platforms and YouTube.

Mike Rich, Warner Bros. Discovery Group SVP Ad Sales and Brand Partnerships, UK & Ireland and International, said: “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Sky Media, appointing them as our advertising sales partner in the UK & Ireland from January 2026.

“With the exciting launch of HBO Max in the UK & Ireland next year, combined with our strength in linear, streaming and across live sport, it’s an incredible opportunity for us to simplify and streamline access to Warner Bros. Discovery’s unique inventory in market via this partnership with Sky Media.

“WBD’s UK Ad Sales team will work with Sky Media to continue to support advertisers and agencies in developing creative bespoke partnerships that leverage the strength of our brands and franchises.”

Priya Dogra, Sky’s Chief Advertising and Group Data Officer, said: “We’re excited to be deepening our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. Sky Media’s strength lies in helping advertisers build meaningful connections with audiences through the content they love.

“Together with WBD’s world-class sports and entertainment brands, and Sky Media’s unrivalled portfolio of premium platforms, we are in an even stronger position to help brands grow their influence across live, on-demand, and digital experiences.”