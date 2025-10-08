Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb gets own Prime Video show

Image: Prime Video

Kaleb Cooper is getting his own Prime Video series which sees the Clarkson’s Farm star heading to Australia to see farming on a scale he’s never encountered before.

The four-part Kaleb: Down Under will see Cooper meet his Australian peers and immerse himself in the local culture while exploring how farmers operate in this challenging environment.

Viewers will see him taking on new challenges that are a world away from his familiar routines in Chipping Norton.

Filming will begin this autumn on the series which is being produced by Banijay UK’s Dragonfly for Prime Video.

Cooper will also be back on Clarkson’s Farm when it returns to Prime Video for its previously announced fifth series next year.

“I spend most of my time with the most travelled man in the world, so I got brave and booked my first ever flight to see what all the fuss was about. Australia here I come!” said Cooper.

“And Australia, you’ll be gaining a new farmer for a couple of months as I discover if I can make my farming contracting business go international.”

Tara Erer, Head of Northern Europe Originals, Amazon MGM Studios, commented: “Kaleb Cooper has won our hearts with his no-nonsense farming wisdom and unmistakable charm.

“Seeing him swap his beloved Chipping Norton for the vast Australian outback promises brilliant entertainment as he encounters farming on a whole new scale.”

“We’re proud to bring this next chapter of Kaleb’s journey to Prime Video.”