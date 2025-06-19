WBD Sports to air upcoming Legends Team Cup tennis tour

Warner Bros. Discovery has secured exclusive rights to new international tennis tour, the Legends Team Cup.

The competition gets underway in August and will see iconic players of the ATP Tour competing in three elite teams across the US and Europe.

Across Europe it’ll be covered by Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platforms, discovery+ and HBO Max, while a highlights show will also be shown on Eurosport and TNT Sports.

Each of the seven tournaments spans three days, with two teams competing in a series of two singles matches and one doubles match per day.

The teams, who have a combined 503 ATP Tour titles across singles and doubles, are competing to lift the Björn Borg Trophy, named in honour of the tournament patron, and with a total prize pool of $12 million on offer.

The competition is made up of three teams, each spearheaded by one of the captains Carlos Moya, James Blake and Mark Philippoussis. Players competing on the tour include Dominic Thiem, Sam Querrey, Jo Wilfried-Tsonga, Feliciano Lopez and Diego Schwartzman.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Legends Team Cup to millions of viewers across Europe.

“This innovative tournament brings together some of the most iconic names in tennis, which will deliver unforgettable moments for fans in some stunning locations across the globe.

“The fast-paced, unique format of two sets of four games in the competition makes it a unique proposition for fans to watch.

“Adding the Legends Team Cup demonstrates our commitment to showcasing innovative sporting formats across the world and we can’t wait to see how some of these tennis greats extend their legacy.”

Marten Hedlund, president of Legends Team Cup, said: “Partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery marks a major milestone for the Legends Team Cup, as we’re now able to showcase our tour to millions of people around the world.

“I’ve long had the belief that there should be more opportunities for tennis players to extend their careers once they retire from the ATP Tour, and that is what we are providing with the Legends Team Cup.

“This is a new chapter in the history of tennis, one where legends can continue to inspire, compete and connect with fans worldwide.”