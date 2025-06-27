Warner Bros. Discovery confirms Wimbledon 2025 coverage details

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed how its European channels and platform will be covering Wimbledon 2025 which gets underway on June 30th.

In the UK – where the BBC holds main coverage rights – and Ireland, TNT Sports 3 will air a daily highlights programme at 22:00 each evening, with the show also streaming on discovery+.

TNT Sports 4 will cover both the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles finals live including a 30-minute intro show on 12 and 13 July respectively.

Viewers in Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden will can watch every match on Max and HBO Max.

In addition, Eurosport will provide television coverage and local commentary in these territories with additional free-to-air coverage offered on WBD’s channels in the Nordics.

This includes REX, which will show the Singles finals live in Norway; Kanal 9 will show at least four selected matches and Kanal 5 will show the Singles finals in Sweden; while TV5 in Finland will offer at least seven matches including the Singles finals for free viewing.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “So far this season, we have witnessed some of the highest standards of tennis in living memory, underscored by two epic Roland-Garros Singles finals featuring the world’s best players.

“We can’t wait to turn our attention to the grass court season by telling the stories of world’s oldest tennis tournament and its current crop of elite players for millions of fans through our exhaustive and locally relevant coverage of every match in our available markets.

“There is nothing more synonymous with the British summer than Wimbledon so we’re also delighted to continue in our role of delivering domestic viewers a premium highlights package each day as well as bringing a very unique approach to live coverage from the Singles finals to TNT Sports for the first time.”