TNT Sports set to air 4,000 hours of live sporting action over next 3 months

TNT Sports will bring audiences more than 4,000 hours of live action from top cycling, golf, football and tennis contests across May, June and July.

The channel, which is available on EE TV, Sky, Virgin Media and its new streaming home HBO Max, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s line-up of European platforms.

Audiences outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch much of the same content on Eurosport and HBO Max.

TNT Sports highlights:

UEFA Champions League (30 May)

Europa League (20 May)

Conference League (27 May) finals

Emirates FA Cup (16 May)

Adobe Women’s FA Cup (31 May) finals

Premier League (24 May)

Gallagher PREM Final (20 June)

MotoGP

LIV Golf

Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

TNT Sports and Eurosport highlights include

Giro d’Italia (8 – 31 May)

La Vuelta Feminina (3 – 10 May),

Giro D’Italia Women (30 May – 7 June)

Tour de France (4 – 26 July)

WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series (starts from 1 May)

Roland-Garros (main draw from 24 May – 7 June) will screen exclusively on WBD platforms across Europe (excluding France)

FIA World Endurance Championships including the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans (13-14 June)

FIM Speedway Grand Prix

FIM Endurance World Championship

UFC – including UFC Fight Night 250 (14 June) and UFC Macau (30 May) for audiences in the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy.

Additionally the latter stages of the NBA season will also be available to fans in Poland and the Nordics, with coverage of the Conference Finals and every game of the NBA Finals (starting 4 June) while Golf fans in the Nordics can also follow the PGA Tour, including the Memorial Tournament (4–7 June) and the Canadian Open (11-14 June).

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said: “The quality and scale of what we’re delivering this summer is unmatched.

“With access to the biggest and most prestigious events on the global sporting calendar available on Eurosport, TNT Sports and now HBO Max across Europe, we’re bringing fans an ultimate and truly unmissable summer of sport.

“We will show over 4,000 hours of live coverage from more than 50 events in 50 markets – all available on one streaming platform and supported by content shared across hundreds of local social media handles.

“This output is unprecedented and we’re excited to tell the stories of the athletes that will define these incredible three months with something on offer for every sports fan across all platforms.”

Patrick Maitrot, GVP Global Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “As audiences converge for a blockbuster summer of sport, this period presents one of the most powerful advertising moments of the year and WBD is uniquely positioned to help brands own it.

“Combining the strength and depth of our live sports portfolio and premium storytelling environments with advanced advertising solutions and measurable outcomes, we’re offering partners the scale, precision, and creative flexibility they need to connect with fans at their most passionate point.”