WBD Sports reports ‘record-breaking’ engagement levels for Tour de France coverage

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports says its Tour de France coverage enjoyed “record-breaking” audience engagement across 50 markets in Europe.

Streaming across all its digital platforms – which includes discovery+ and Eurosport Player – was up by almost a third (32%) while discovery+ grew its Tour de France streaming audience by five times compared to 2021.

The broadcaster’s linear channels saw their best overall pan-Europe Tour de France television performance for five years with record audience tune-in in key markets including France, Spain and Norway and viewership across Europe on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 rose by 23% versus 2021.