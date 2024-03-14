WBD to bring cycling fans 1,000 races this season

Cycling fans will be able to enjoy more than 1,000 races covering 300 days of live action on streaming and broadcast platforms owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The broadcaster has set out its coverage plans for the cycling season, including every men’s and women’s UCI World Tour race and Grand Tour stage, as every UCI Mountain Bike World Series event and the best Track, Cyclocross and BMX events.

WBD platforms will also be the only place in Europe to watch all of the Olympics Games Paris 2024.

In addition to its streaming and broadcast outlets, WBD has also launched new Eurosport Cycling YouTube and Instagram channels dedicated to bringing the best video clips to fans around the world.

Experts and key racing figures featuring across its coverage include Sir Chris Hoy, Adam Blythe, Alberto Contador, Jens Voigt, Orla Chennaoui, Dani Christmas, Kate Mason, Hayley Edmunds and Bart Brentjens.

Scott Young, GSVP, Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “By bringing to life more than 1,000 live broadcasts throughout the year, including every moment of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer, through the eyes of the most recognisable experts, and harnessing the latest virtual studio innovations in tandem with immersive on-site coverage, we will get the heart of every race, every rider and every story.

“Additionally, with expansive coverage through our owned and operated platforms across Europe and USA together with our sublicense partners, we will make cycling accessible for the largest possible audience as the season continues to gather momentum.”

Key dates: