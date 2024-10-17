WBD’s European platform to show 1,300 hours of live winter sports coverage

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports says its outlets will bring European audiences more than 1,300 hours of live winter sports coverage during the 2024/2025 season.

The broadcaster, which owns the Max, Eurosport and discovery+ channels and outlets, has revealed what’s in store on the road to Olympic Winter Games Milano-Cortina 2026.

In total winter sports fans across Europe (excluding the Nordics) and Asia (excluding Japan) will be able to enjoy 1,320 hours of live coverage covering 25 disciplines across 12 Olympic sports including seven World Championships in 2025 for Alpine and Nordic skiing; Biathlon; Figure Skating; Freestyle Snowboard, Ski Mountaineering and Curling.

Eurosport, which will produce coverage for all WBD outlets, has enlisted some of the biggest names in winter sports to guide audiences through the action, including:

Viktoria Rebensburg (Eurosport Germany and International) – German alpine skier and giant slalom Olympic champion

Martin Schmitt (Eurosport Germany and International) – German Olympic and four-time World ski jumping champion

Dorothea Wierer (Eurosport Italy and International) – Italian biathlete, four-time world champion and three-time Olympic medallist

Tina Maze (Eurosport Italy and International) – Slovenian four-time World and double Olympic alpine skiing champion

Dave Ryding (Eurosport International) – British slalom skier, winner of the Kitzbühel Slalom

They’ll be joined by Eurosport’s team of on-site reporters:

Gauthier de Tessieres (Eurosport France and International) – French alpine skier expert and World Championship medallist

Nathalie Péchalat (Eurosport France and International) – French figure skater and double European champion

Francesca Marsaglia (Eurosport Italy and International) – Italian alpine skier and two-time Winter Olympian

John Clarey (Eurosport France and International) – French alpine skier and Olympic medallist

Scott Young, Group SVP Production, Content and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our winter sports coverage is foundational to our content portfolio and this means we lean into the story of ice and snow across the winter season.

“We will connect fans with their heroes through the eyes of our on-air team of respected, credible experts – unearthing action and stories from ski jumping to alpine, snowboarding to extreme action.

“Our immersive approach to covering every story will take you to the slopes and to the heart of the action with more on-site reporters embedded in mixed zones at the biggest events than ever before.

“And with seven World Championships coming up, we can’t wait to see the next generation of champions crowned on our channels and platforms.”