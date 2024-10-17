Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s Shrinking renewed for third season

Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of Shrinking, its comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

The series returned with its second season earlier this week, with new episodes debuting each Wednesday until Christmas day.

The series was created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Segel who stars as Jimmy Laird, a therapist grieving following the death of his wife, who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, with Ford co as Paul, Jimmy’s highly irritable, ‘by the book boss.

Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley co-star.