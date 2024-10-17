Marvel Mystic Mayhem revealed as brand’s latest mobile gaming title

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have announced Marvel Mystic Mayhem, a new free-to-play title for iOS and Android.

Players will be able to join forces with some of the brand’s most iconic Super Heroes as they clash with the sinister forces of Nightmare, the malevolent lord of the Dream Dimension, as he seeks to dominate the waking world.

They’ll also get a glimpse into the deepest fears of Super Heroes such as Scarlet Witch, Moon Knight, and Captain America as Nightmare transforms their dreams into dangerous dungeons.

Drawing energy from the Mindscape, Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker must arm their allies with dream energy to form a three-hero battle team delving into the heart of each harrowing nightmare to avert the collapse of reality.

“NetEase Games is excited to once again collaborate with Marvel Games to deliver a powerful mobile experience featuring all of your favorite Super Heroes,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc.

“Continuing our partnership with Marvel Games allows us to leverage our expertise in the mobile space and build world-class games that reach global audiences.”

Haluk Mentes, GM of Marvel Games, added: “Marvel Mystic Mayhem continues our long-standing collaboration with the great team at NetEase Games and fully displays our shared passion for crafting amazing games that speak to the breadth of Marvel.

“NetEase has brought a fresh perspective and we hope players will love the unique style and gameplay within the mysterious and supernatural world of Marvel Mystic Mayhem.”