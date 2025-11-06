TNT Sports adds luge to winter sports coverage

The world’s biggest luge events will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland following a deal between the International Luge Federation (FIL) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe.

Covering all of WBD’s channels and platforms – including Eurosport, HBO Max and discovery+ – across Europe, the deal will see localised coverage and commentary of all major World Cup events available throughout the season.

WBD says the sport now forms part of its enhanced premium winter sports offer for the 2025/2026 season “with a view to collaborating with the FIL on a longer-term basis as part of the run up to the Olympic Winter Games French Alps 2030.”

Other winter sports in the broadcaster’s portfolio include alpine skiing, biathlon and ski jumping, and every World Cup and World Championship event in addition to all 116 medal events from the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Trojan Paillot, SVP, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are known as the home of winter sports and have built a proud reputation over several decades for our dedication to covering every story from more sports, events and athletes throughout the winter season than any other broadcaster.

“We’re pleased to have partnered with the FIL to feature the Luge World Cup in our boosted live winter sports offer for fans.

“Luge will feature as part of our road to Milano Cortina 2026 with the Olympic Winter Games returning to Europe, providing even more opportunities to engage sports fans following a monumental Olympic Games Paris 2024 where we connected the Games to more viewers than ever before.”

FIL President Einars Fogelis added: “With this cooperation, we are reaching our loyal fans in Europe’s traditional luge markets.

“The combination of the well-established Eurosport brand and the global reach of the streaming platforms discovery+ and HBO Max represents an important step toward greater visibility, professionalism, and attractiveness for our sport.”