We Are Who We Are is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray

Hot on the heels of its UK television premiere and rave reviews, We Are Who We Are is coming to Blu-ray, DVD and buy to keep downloads on December 7th.

Pre-order on Amazon.co.uk*

This coming of age story follows two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, live on an American military base in Italy.

The series centres on friendship, first love and all the unknowns of being a teenager, which could happen anywhere, but in this case, happens to be in this little slice of America in Italy.

From Luca Guadagnino, the acclaimed director of Call Me By Your Name, We Are Who We Are features a top ensemble cast including Chloë Sevigny (Queen & Slim, Bloodline), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!, It) and Alice Braga (Queen of the South, Predators).

Dazzler Media presents We Are Who We Are on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital from 7th December 2020

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.