Wedding Season – Disney+ reveals launch date for its first ever UK series

Wedding Season S1. Rosa Salazar as Katie McConnell in Wedding Season S1. Image: Luke Varley/Disney+ © 2021.

Disney+ has revealed that Wedding Season, its first UK Original series, will premiere on Thursday 8 September and will be available globally on Disney+, via Star+ in Latin America and on Hulu in the US.

Penned by up-and-coming screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton and directed by George Kane, the series stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook, and Omar Baroud.

Synopsis:

The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…

Wedding Season is one of 60 local productions Disney+ has committed to commissioning by 2024.