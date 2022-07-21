Welcome to Wrexham gets first trailer ahead of Disney+ debut

Disney+ has released the first trailer for its new football docuseries Welcome to Wrexham which follows the club in the wake of its purchase by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The duo executive produce the series which will arrive exclusively on Disney+ on 25 August in the UK and will premiere with back-to-back half-hour episodes.

In 2020, they teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other.

From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham tracks their crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.