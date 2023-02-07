Wes Craven’s Red Eye is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray next month

Wes Craven’s 2005 thriller Red Eye is getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on March 20th via Paramount Home Entertainment.
The film sees Rachel McAdams play Lisa, a hotel manager catching a red-eye flight back to Miami, whose seemingly charming seatmate Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy) turns out to be a terrorist.
Shortly after the plane’s departure Rippner reveals his intentions and tells Lisa that if she doesn’t cooperate with his plan, her father will be assassinated.
Special Features
- New Commentary by Editor Patrick Lussier
- New Filmmaker Focus – Wes Craven and Red Eye
- New Wes Craven: In His Own Words
- Commentary by Director Wes Craven, Producer Marianne Maddalena and Editor Patrick Lussier
- The Making of Red Eye
- Wes Craven: A New Kind of Thriller
- Gag Reel