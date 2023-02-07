SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing & Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Wes Craven’s Red Eye is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray next month

-

Wes Craven’s 2005 thriller Red Eye is getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on March 20th via Paramount Home Entertainment.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The film sees Rachel McAdams play Lisa, a hotel manager catching a red-eye flight back to Miami, whose seemingly charming seatmate Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy) turns out to be a terrorist.

Shortly after the plane’s departure Rippner reveals his intentions and tells Lisa that if she doesn’t cooperate with his plan, her father will be assassinated.

Special Features

  • New Commentary by Editor Patrick Lussier 
  • New Filmmaker Focus – Wes Craven and Red Eye 
  • New Wes Craven: In His Own Words
  • Commentary by Director Wes Craven, Producer Marianne Maddalena and Editor Patrick Lussier 
  • The Making of Red Eye
  • Wes Craven: A New Kind of Thriller 
  • Gag Reel

POPULAR