Wes Craven’s Red Eye is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray next month

Wes Craven’s 2005 thriller Red Eye is getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on March 20th via Paramount Home Entertainment.

The film sees Rachel McAdams play Lisa, a hotel manager catching a red-eye flight back to Miami, whose seemingly charming seatmate Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy) turns out to be a terrorist.

Shortly after the plane’s departure Rippner reveals his intentions and tells Lisa that if she doesn’t cooperate with his plan, her father will be assassinated.

Special Features