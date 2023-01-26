West End hit Heathers: The Musical is getting a cinema screening 

A stage recording of the award-winning, West End hit, Heathers: The Musical, is coming to cinemas nationwide for one night only on 28th March.

Based on the 1989 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the musical adaptation follows Westerberg High student Veronica Sawyer, whose dreams of popularity finally start to come true when she’s taken under the wings of the three beautiful, yet impossibly cruel Heathers.

But when mysterious new kid, teen rebel J.D arrives in town, Veronica realises that whilst it might kill to be a nobody, it’s murder being a somebody…

The live recording, presented by Kaleidoscope Entertainment, features some of the 2022 cast including Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as J.D., Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke, Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara.

Director Andy Fickman said “Directing Heathers The Musical has been a career high for me.

“So when we got a chance to film the Stage Capture at our beloved theatre in London where it all began – The Other Palace – that was an even bigger high – and thanks to our partners at Bill Kenwright Studios, Village Roadshow and now Kaleidoscope we get a chance to share that the magic at cinemas all across the UK – I can’t stop smiling and I hope audiences feel the same way!”

Tickets: heathersmusicalfilm.co.uk