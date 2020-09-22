Westworld Season three gets Blu-ray release date

Season three of Westworld arrives on Blu-ray on November 16th and is now available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Synopsis:

In Season Three, the real gods are coming… and they are very angry. Born into a world of pain, Westworld’s android hosts were never allowed to go or see one place: our world.

But now, at the end of the game, they’re here. With the help of Aaron Paul’s very human Caleb, Dolores is ready to start a revolution. And if that doesn’t work, she can do it the old-fashioned way… and kill everyone.

Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassell, Lena Waithe and Scott Mescudi join Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard, Thandie Newton’s Maeve and Ed Harris’s William in the new season, which explores the nature of our reality, free will and what makes us human.

Bonus Features

Escape from Westworld

Creating Westworld’s Reality

Exploring Warworld

We Live in a Technocracy

A Vision for the Future

