Westworld season three – Sky Atlantic releases new trailer

Sky has released a new trailer for the third season of Westworld which arrives on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on 16th March.

This season sees the return of regular cast members Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, and Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs.

Joining them Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Scott Mescudi (Need for Speed), Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher, Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane), Michael Ealy (2 Fast 2 Furious) and Tommy Flanagan (Gladiator).

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and based on the film written by Michael Crichton, Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.

The theme for this new season is “New World” and Nolan comments: “Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world. Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn’t mean it can’t be smothered over and pretty.

“We wanted to find a version of dystopia that we hadn’t seen before.”