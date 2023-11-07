Whale with Steve Backshall comes to Sky Nature next month 

Sky Nature viewers will be able to enjoy a new four-part exploration of the oceans in Whale with Steve Backshall which debuts on December 3rd.

Following the success of the channel’s Shark with Steve Backshall, the new series follows Backshall as he free dives with whales and dolphins, getting closer than ever before, providing the audience the opportunity to witness rarely seen behaviours from these extraordinary mammals.

Backshall commented: “The surface of the world’s ocean is the hottest it’s ever been – our sea life is in danger and we need to take urgent action.

“Visiting the habitats of these remarkable mammals put into sharp focus how integral they are to our oceans’ health and why we must do everything we can to reduce threats to their existence.”

Poppy Dixon, Director Documentaries and Factual for Sky added: “We’re thrilled to be launching this stunning natural history series with Steve Backshall – a remarkable free-diver with world-class expertise in ocean life, Steve is the perfect guide to take audiences on this eye-opening journey amongst the whales and dolphins of our planet.”